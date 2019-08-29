Northern Lights possible this weekend near Quad Cities

There’s a slim chance we could see the Northern Lights this weekend around the Quad Cities!

A geomagnetic storm will provide the chance between Saturday and Monday. If I spot anything, or hear reports of people seeing the aurora, I’ll post a story here on our website and on my Facebook page – click on this link to get updates: https://www.facebook.com/AndyMcCrayWhbfTv/

In the Quad Cities our best chance for the solar burst to arrive would be Sunday night as skies are more likely to be clear then. Right now some indications point to Saturday night, while others suggest it could be Sunday night. Saturday night is more likely to be cloudy with some showers.

While this is rare around our area, it does sometimes happen. And if you’ve ever seen the aurora, you know it’s worth checking it out if it happens!

For best viewing, the further North you are the better. It’s just as important to be away from city lights too.

Here’s a forecast from the University of Alaska – Fairbanks. This suggests the aurora likely for Northern Wisconsin and Minnesota, and possible all the way South to St. Louis.

And this image comes from the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

NWS



We’ll keep you updated with more info as we get closer to the weekend!