Everything is on track for tonight’s chance to see the aurora around the Quad Cities.

A recent CME from the sun is set to arrive in Earth’s atmosphere and that could trigger the Northern Lights as far South as the Quad Cities Wednesday night after midnight.

The farther away from city lights you are, the better your chances. Also, the more North you go, the better your chances.

We’ll let you know right away if people report seeing it close to the Quad Cities.