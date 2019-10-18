Northland Mall in Sterling is for sale; community optimistic of mall’s future

STERLING, Ill. — The Northland Mall in Sterling is for sale and will be up for auction at the end of the month. The mall is still open and house a few stores but do not have any of its anchor stores after the JC Penny’s and Begerner’s closed.

It’s not hard to find a parking spot at the Northland Mall in Sterling as the mall is not at full occupancy, however, people who work and shop here are excited about its future and hope the future new owners bring life back into the area.

“Resurrect it,” Betty Love, resident of the Sauk Valley, said. “Make it fresh again. Current. Affordable Maybe if they target the communities that are around here that would be coming here are into or what they need or what they like.”

Love says she remembers the Northland Mall in its hayday.

“It was a fun place to come. It was happening, current. Lots of people came from Dixon area. As well as Rock Falls and Sterling. It was super active and every store thriving and then amazon came along,” Love said.

The Mayor of Sterling says he hopes the future buyers of the mall are innovative and looks to building something for the future.



“It’s not just going in to buy a pair of pants,” Mayor Skip Lee said. “It’s the whole experience. I think that’s what the new developer needs to look at and I think that’s what the people of Sterling is looking for. They’re looking for an excuse to stay home. Most people would rather stay local. It’s easier to buy things. It’s easier to return things. It’s more convenient. “

Jackie Payne who owns a store inside of the Mall says she’s very optimistic about what changes may come with a new owner of Northland.

“I think a lot of these things start grassroot,” Payne said. “So, I’m excited to see what the future will bring, always. The ones that are here, we are stable, we’re strong. we’re not going anywhere. We always welcome new stores with open arms.”



