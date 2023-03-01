Three northwest Illinois park projects will benefit from state grants announced Wednesday.

Rock Island, Kewanee and Galesburg are getting funding from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ $60 million in Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grants.

For 118 local park projects throughout Illinois, the funds help communities acquire land and develop recreational opportunities and represent the largest amount of funding in the 36-year history of the program.

The city of Rock Island is getting $347,500 in state funding for Mel McKay Park.

The state funding for the region includes:

Kewanee: $600,000

Rock Island: $347,500

Galesburg: $224,825

In addition, for the first time in the history of the program, funding will cover 100% of eligible projects located in economically distressed communities, resulting in 22 underserved locations receiving OSLAD grants.

“Today, I couldn’t be prouder to announce that IDNR’s OSLAD program is offering the largest round of grants in the history of the program — nearly $60 million,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in Wednesday’s state release. “The health and well-being of Illinoisans sits at the heart of the OSLAD program, and for the first time ever, we’ve been able to provide 100% of funding assistance to qualifying distressed recipients.”

Established by the Illinois General Assembly in 1986, OSLAD is a cost-sharing program between state and local governments that has become one of the most popular grant programs in Illinois. Since it was established, OSLAD has awarded more than $530 million for park projects throughout Illinois (including the awards announced today).

The state money will help Rock Island build pickleball courts in Mel McKay Park, 92nd Avenue and Upper Ridgewood Road.

“Great news!! We used the $300k in ARPA funding to match the grant in order to complete the $600k-plus project,” Rock Island Parks and Recreation director John Gripp said Wednesday by email. “Wonderful news!”

The pickleball project hasn’t started yet, but will be put out for bid soon to seek an architect to design the courts and ADA pathways, he said. The project should be completed by this fall.

In Kewanee, the grant is for the first phase of improvements at Francis Park, city manager Gary Bradley said. The improvements will be to infrastructure that serves the campground; improvements to the trails including making some segments ADA-compliant, shelter facilities, and the replacement of playground equipment.

Investment in health and well-being

“I appreciate Governor Pritzker’s push to increase state funding for the OSLAD program and also set aside money to ensure traditionally underserved communities are able to build and improve their parks,” said DNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. “An investment in the outdoors is an investment in the health and well-being of the people of Illinois.

The state is committing nearly $60 million for 118 park projects, the largest amount in the 36-year history of the OSLAD program.

“We know that 83% of Illinoisans consider access to outdoor recreational opportunities important for them and their families,” she said in the release. “We also know that getting outside leads to better overall health.”

An economically distressed community, calculated using data from the Illinois Census and the Illinois Department of Revenue, considers an area’s poverty level and equalized assessed valuation. In FY 2023, as a result of the Department’s efforts, DNR awarded 25.5% of the OSLAD funding to distressed communities, up from 4.7% in FY 2022.

To help facilitate the timely award of OSLAD grants for fiscal year 2023, IDNR contracted with the Northern Illinois University Institute for the Study of Environment, Sustainability and Energy. Fifteen graduate and undergraduate NIU students served as supervised grant reviewers for OSLAD in a first-of-its-kind partnership.

“Our students are really excited about the impact this program will have on neighborhoods, communities and counties,” said Thomas Skuzinski, director of the institute. “They remember the impact that parks and open spaces had on the communities where they grew up, and they want others to be able to share in those experiences.

“The students are not only putting their expertise in environmental studies to good use but also are learning to work at a high level of professionalism with a state agency,” he said.

OSLAD grants typically provide up to 50% of funding for a project – excluding economically distressed communities where 100% of project costs have been covered. The other 50% are supplied by matching funds from the project’s local government agency.

“The Illinois Association of Park Districts and its members are extremely grateful to Governor Pritzker for ensuring that these dedicated matching grant funds are awarded for much needed park improvement projects benefiting communities throughout Illinois,” said Peter Murphy, president & CEO of the Illinois Association of Park Districts.

“For more than three decades, OSLAD-funded projects have provided Illinoisans with access to local parks, including those who are disadvantaged and underserved, persons with disabilities and special needs, seniors, and families,” he said.

“OSLAD capital improvements projects create jobs, support small businesses and labor, promote physical and mental health, help educate and provide jobs to youth, and improve the environment. As IDNR staff can attest, there is an overwhelming demand for these projects, and today’s grants will once again enable local parks to make Illinois a better place to live, work, and play.”