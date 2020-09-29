Northwest Illinois counties see positivity rate increase, causes implementation of resurgence mitigations

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that beginning October 3, COVID-19 resurgence mitigations will be implemented in Region 1, including Whiteside, Carroll, Jo Daviess, Lee and Ogle counties.

The implementation is due since the area has seen a seven-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8% or above for three consecutive days, which is above the threshold set under the Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan.

Last week, Region 1 was placed at a warning level by the state because of the increased positivity rate.

“The concerning uptick in Region 1’s positivity – jumping more than two percentage points in two weeks even as the majority of Illinois continues to see downward trends – demands increased efforts to stop the spread in our northwestern counties,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As other regions have demonstrated, stricter mitigations will lead to safer communities when people mask up, keep their distance, wash their hands and respect public health. It is my hope that the residents of Region 1 can turn this situation around quickly, and Dr. Ezike and I continue to coordinate with local officials to make that happen.”

The mitigation measures include:

Bars

No indoor service

All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

No indoor dining or bar service

All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.

Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity

No party buses

Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to monitor the region to determine if mitigations can be relaxed or need to be increased.

If the positivity rate averages less than or equal to 6.5% for three consecutive days, then Region 1 will return to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan. If the positivity rate averages between 6.5% and 8%, mitigations will remain without change. But if the positivity rate averages greater than 8% after 14 days, tighter mitigations can be applied to help further reduce the spread of COVID-19.

A full list of mitigation measures can be found on the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity website.