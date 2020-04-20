Not every Iowa business that asks for tests can get them due to limited supplies

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced four new deaths and 257 new COVID-19 cases in the state at her daily news conference Monday.

Those totals are now at 79 deaths and 3,159 positive cases.

214 are hospitalized, 91 are in ICU beds and 58 are on ventilators.

There have been 1,013 negative tests in the past 24 hours for a total of 22,661 and 1,235 have recovered, a rate of 39 percent.

The positive tests remain in 82 of Iowa’s 99 counties.

Reynolds reiterated that 261 out of 389 of the new cases announced Sunday involved employees at meat processing facilities.

Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter said all Iowa businesses are instructed to tell the state if 10 percent of the workforce is absent.

But not all businesses that request tests can get them right now.

“Testing supplies have been limited,” Reisetter said. “One of our priorities this week is looking at long-term care facilities. Visitation has been closed down at long-term care facilities for a long time, and yet we’re still seeing introduction of the virus in staff and we’re seeing some outbreaks. … We’re not going to be able to offer surveillance testing services to everybody that asks us for that.”

Reynolds announced 48 percent of Iowa’s deaths from COVID-19 are at long-term care facilities.

She also announced Monday that 7,556 tests were available, down from the peak of 10,588 on Friday but significantly up from a week ago (3,565).