Visit Quad Cities, the region’s official destination management and marketing organization (DMMO), announces a new initiative to expand the way visitors and Quad Citizens interact with destination assets. The brand-new QC Coffee Trail showcases nearly 30 local coffee shops and cafés in the Quad Cities regional destination that are participating in the new trail.

The QC Coffee Trail uses mobile-based code check-ins, special offers, and gamification to engage participants, a news release says.

It’s free to register here. As you visit the variety of coffee shops in the Quad Cities, you can check in at each location and track your progress. Participants who check in at five places will earn a QC Coffee Trail coaster for their vehicle cup holder.

Continue the trail to visit 15 locations and receive a fleece blanket. Complete all the locations for a QC Coffee Trail insulated flask, and a place on the trail’s Caffeinated Wall of Fame, the release says.

“Visit Quad Cities will continue to drive new destination and tourism products that showcase our authentic and locally curated experiences,” said Dave Herrell, president and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “We have a tremendous and passionate coffee community in the QC and like our QC Ale Trail this is another opportunity to engage Quad Citizens and visitors with what our region has to offer as we all strive to improve quality of place.”

The QC Coffee Trail is ongoing, and people can sign up at any point. To see a list of the participating locations, visit here. Once registered, the mobile-friendly QC Coffee Trail will be instantly delivered to your smartphone via text and email and is ready to use immediately. There is no app to download. You also can save the pass to your phone’s home screen for easy one-tap access.

Based on research through its Tourism Master Plan, insight from visitors, and with the success of the QC Ale Trail, Visit Quad Cities has developed the QC Coffee Trail to further activate a fun experience for customers consuming the Quad Cities.

Visit Quad Cities also leads other destination experiential products with the QC Ale Trail, QC Family Pass, QC Pro, and is developing a QC Public Art Trail with its partners at Quad City Arts. Visit Quad Cities used Bandwango for the development of the QC Coffee Trail, QC Family Pass and QC Advanced Pro. Bandwango is a travel technology-based platform that is designed to deliver access to places and experiences digitally. Bandwango works with destinations across the U.S. and Canada, including Denver, Houston, Phoenix, and the Iowa Office of Tourism, to name a few.

Continue the conversation about your QC Coffee Trail journey in the new Facebook group dedicated to coffee and the Quad Cities here.

Quad-City coffee shops interested in joining the new QC Coffee Trail can email info@visitquadcities.com.

About Visit Quad Cities

Founded in 1990, Visit Quad Cities is the official Destination Management and Marketing Organization (DMMO) for the region.