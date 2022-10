We’re looking at another cold October night in the Quad Cities (Tuesday night.)

But it won’t be a record low Wednesday morning. The old record is down there at 20° and we’ll bottom out around 26°.

Brrrrrrr!

Even though it’s not a record, it will be the coldest temperature we’ve had so far this season!

Thinking warm thoughts? This weekend looks great with highs back in the 70s.