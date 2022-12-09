Notes that are “sexualized, political and/or religious in nature” found at Augustana College in Rock Island are being investigated, according to the college’s student news site.

In an email sent to students, faculty and staff, Public Safety issued a notice that they are “aware and taking action” regarding notes left around the Augustana campus.

According to the email from Public Safety, the notes are “sexualized, political and/or religious in nature,” says a post dated Dec. 8 in the Augustana Observer.

Public Safety asks anyone who notices anything out of the ordinary to call Augustana College’s Public Safety or call 911.

“We will continue to update as more information becomes available,” the Observer article says.