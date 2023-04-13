Heather Sowards, owner of Nothing Bundt Cakes in Davenport, is excited to open her second bakery in the area, in Moline, and is planning grand opening activities April 21-22.

With husband Jeff, four children and a strong faith, Sowards believes that she is building a legacy and ministering to others through her cakes, according to a company release Thursday.

“I get the opportunity to use these amazing cakes to love on people,” Sowards said. “By coming together in good times and bad, I have the chance to show my children how to be a light to others – in their happiest moments and in their darkest days. I believe we are making a difference in our community one cake at a time.”

A second QC Nothing Bundt Cakes is open at 3923 41st Ave. Dr. #10, off John Deere Road, Moline.

Sowards, along with her director of operations and Quad Cities native Brooke Williams, is looking forward to hosting a grand opening celebration the week of April 17. Festivities will include a ribbon cutting, a day to benefit Youth Hope, free Bundtlet giveaways and an event to benefit the new state championship Moline High School Boys Basketball team.

Here are the details:

Friday, April 21 9 a.m. – Ribbon cutting with various civic and business leaders. Youth Hope Benefit Day – 20% of sales will be donated to this organization that is helping kids and teens learn purpose, build character, and grow in faith. Free Confetti Bundtlet Giveaway – The first 100 guests in the bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet.

Saturday, April 22 10 a.m. – Free Confetti Bundtlet Giveaway – The first 100 guests in the bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Appearance by state championship Moline High School Boys Basketball team – Come support our champs as 20% of sales will go to Moline Youth Basketball to purchase their championship rings. Take pictures, receive autographs and have some fun with the help of B100, Modern Woodmen and community leaders.



For more information, email moline@nothingbundtcakes.com or guests may sign up for their eClub HERE, to receive complete grand opening details delivered to their inbox.

The new Nothing Bundt Cakes is at 3923 41st Ave. Dr. #10 (off John Deere Road, Moline) and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The first QC location is at 3020 E. 53rd St., Davenport.

The concept combines the warmth of nostalgia with a fresh, modern approach. The luscious cakes are made with the finest ingredients, including real eggs, butter and cream cheese, in 40 unique designs and 10 delicious flavors. Four sizes are available, including full-sized Bundts perfect for sharing; small Bundtlets, great for gifting; and bite-sized Bundtinis by the dozen, the company release said.

Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes was founded in Las Vegas in 1997 by Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz. It has grown to nearly 500 franchised and corporate bakeries in 40+ states and Canada.

For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes, visit its website HERE.