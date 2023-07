The public is invited to join the Quad City Animal Welfare Center and Nothing Bundt Cakes for a morning of bundtlets and bundtinis.

The Nothing Bundt Cakes Food Truck will be set up from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the center’s Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the center. The Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic will be at 612 1st St. W. in Milan.

