Kathleen Osberger, Class of ’75 Notre Dame graduate, will discuss her recently published book at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Rogalski Center at St. Ambrose University, Davenport, according to a news release.

Kathleen Osberger (contributed photo)

Osberger used her fluency in Spanish and her commitment to service as a lay teacher in Chile in the summer of 1975. Her months in that country followed the 1973 military takeover of the government by Augusto Pinochet.

By the time she was working as a teacher, the Catholic nuns who taught and served the poor were providing sanctuary for those targeted by the secret police.

Her book details the challenges of life in Chile in “I Surrender: A Memoir of Chile’s Dictatorship, 1975.” It is available here and other online outlets.

The NDQC Club and SAU are co-sponsoring her appearance.