Novak becomes St. Ambrose University’s 14th president

Amy C. Novak, EdD, became the 14th president of St. Ambrose University on Saturday, August 7.

She assumed leadership of the 138-year-old Catholic Diocesan University at the conclusion of the final day of the 14-year term of Sister Joan Lescinski ’21 (Hon.), CSJ, PhD, a news release says.

Although Sister Joan will remain in Davenport throughout the next year to provide counsel and support to her successor, Friday marked the official final day of a 50-year career dedicated to Catholic higher education.

Since Sister Joan became president in 2007, St. Ambrose has added dozens of new academic programs, seven new or renovated academic buildings, two additional residence halls, and 11 varsity sports with new and enhanced facilities. Also during her tenure, the university endowment has tripled and now exceeds $210 million, while endowed academic scholarships have more than doubled.

Novak was introduced as the University’s next president in February, after a national search. She comes to St. Ambrose after she served as president of Dakota Wesleyan University from April of 2013 through May of this year.

An Inauguration Installation Ceremony will be held Friday, Oct. 1.

At St. Ambrose, Novak also will seek to partner with Quad Cities businesses and business leaders to shape and provide the educational opportunities employers and employees want and need as they do business across a global economy in a digital age.

Novak earned a Doctor of Education degree in interdisciplinary leadership from Creighton University in 2014, a master of science in social and applied economics from Wright State University in 1997, and a bachelor of arts in history from the University of Notre Dame in 1993.

For more information about Novak, visit here.