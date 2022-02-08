The City of Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department announced it will be hosting a seasonal job fair on Saturday, March 12.
The Parks and Recreation Department is looking to fill seasonal positions for 2022:
- Aquatic Center Manager
- lifeguards
- slide attendants
- cashiers
- equipment operators
- office clerk
- Golf Clubhouse supervisors
- gas dock attendants
- recreation program leaders
- seasonal maintenance laborers
- groundskeepers
- College Search Kickoff program assistants
The City of Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is Saturday, March 12 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. in the clubhouse at the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course, located at 1820 IA-38, Muscatine. Participants can fill out an application ahead of time by downloading a copy here.
For more information, contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at (563) 263-0241.