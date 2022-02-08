The City of Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department announced it will be hosting a seasonal job fair on Saturday, March 12.

The Parks and Recreation Department is looking to fill seasonal positions for 2022:

  • Aquatic Center Manager
  • lifeguards
  • slide attendants
  • cashiers
  • equipment operators
  • office clerk
  • Golf Clubhouse supervisors
  • gas dock attendants
  • recreation program leaders
  • seasonal maintenance laborers
  • groundskeepers
  • College Search Kickoff program assistants

The City of Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is Saturday, March 12 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. in the clubhouse at the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course, located at 1820 IA-38, Muscatine. Participants can fill out an application ahead of time by downloading a copy here.

For more information, contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at (563) 263-0241.