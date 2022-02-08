The City of Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department announced it will be hosting a seasonal job fair on Saturday, March 12.

The Parks and Recreation Department is looking to fill seasonal positions for 2022:

Aquatic Center Manager

lifeguards

slide attendants

cashiers

equipment operators

office clerk

Golf Clubhouse supervisors

gas dock attendants

recreation program leaders

seasonal maintenance laborers

groundskeepers

College Search Kickoff program assistants

The City of Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is Saturday, March 12 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. in the clubhouse at the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course, located at 1820 IA-38, Muscatine. Participants can fill out an application ahead of time by downloading a copy here.

For more information, contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at (563) 263-0241.