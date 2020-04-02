Now over 600 COVID-19 cases in Iowa; 4 new cases in Scott County

The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health put the positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa at 614 with an additional 66 reported in the last 24 hours.

Sadly, there were also 2 reported deaths, both older adults (61-80) in Linn County. There have now been 11 fatalities in Iowa due to complications from the coronavirus.

Locally, Scott County had the most new cases with 4, 3 middle-aged adults (41-60) and 1 older adult (61-80). This brings the county’s total to 25 positive cases, the most in the area.

Clinton County added 3 more cases, 2 adults (18-40) and 1 older adult (61-80), for a total of 9, and Cedar County had 2, 1 adult (18-40) and 1 middle-age adult (41-60), with 11 total.

Only 1 new case was reported in both Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40), and Jones County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60). Muscatine County now has 19 positive cases and Jones has 5.

Linn County still has the most cases in the state at 103, followed by Polk County at 87, and Johnson County at 80 positive cases.

For more information on COVID-19 in Iowa, visit the Iowa Department of Public Health website.