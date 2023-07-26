The Quad City Botanical Center (2525 4th Ave., Rock Island) is building a new Trending Garden, sponsored by the Davenport Jaycee Foundation and Jaycees of the Quad Cities.

Construction is set to begin in August and a dedication is planned for September, according to a center news release.

The Trending Garden is designed to inspire creativity in home gardeners, showcasing what can be done within a fixed space. This garden will feature new plant varieties, colors, layouts, pot designs, and garden accents, and will be updated annually.

Pictured at the Botanical Center are (L to R) Kate Mapes (Gardens and Special Projects, QCBC), David Chanez (President, Davenport Jaycee Foundation), Kelsey Watson (President, Jaycees of the Quad Cities), Ryan Wille (Executive Director, QCBC), and Kennedy Blaesius (Horticulturist, QCBC).

This legacy gift of $20,000 is given in memory of Mike Kerckhove and Chuck Stark, who were past presidents of the Davenport Jaycees, JCI Senators, and former members of the Davenport Jaycee Foundation Board, the Botanical Center said. Kerckhove was a well-recognized Rock Island County master gardener. Stark was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps who dedicated his life to service in the community.

David Chanez, president of the Davenport Jaycee Foundation, and Kelsey Watson, president of the Jaycees of the Quad Cities, encourage visitors of the gardens and members of the community, ages 21-40, to join the network of young professionals. Visit www.jayceesqc.org or their Facebook page www.facebook.com/JayceesQC to learn more.

The Jaycees hold events throughout the year, including the Wedding Expo, Bar-B-QC, and a variety of creative, engaging meet ups.

The new Trending Garden exhibit was designed and will be installed by Kennedy Blaesius, horticulturist at the QC Botanical Center. Another partner on this project is Pfitz’s Fence & Deck, who are providing in-kind fencing design. The Botanical Center also said it’s excited to work with Kyle Pfitzenmaier, whose excellent craftsmanship will complement the garden’s design.