1  of  5
Breaking News
Iowa has largest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases with 125 Shooting victim identified Vehicle rollover on Division Street Iowa governor: ‘Everyone is getting so hung up on metrics’ Early morning shooting ends with 1 dead
1  of  3
Live Updates
Watch Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s news conference Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Now you can order HyVee curbside meals-to-go online

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Hy-Vee announced that at more than 200 locations customers can now order curbside meals-to-go online. Through Hy-Vee’s Mealtime to Go offerings customers can order hot, prepared foods along with take-and-bake items.

Meals include selections from Asian, Hickory House, sandwiches, breakfast, sushi and take-and-bake items. Some meals come with a side dish, but customers may also choose to add on additional food items to their orders. Options will vary depending on availability at each Hy-Vee store.

The orders can be made online at hy-vee.com/mealtime or through Hy-Vee’s Aisles Online app and can be ready for pick-up within 30 minutes or scheduled for a future pick-up time.

Once the customer arrives at the store, they call a designated phone number provided in a confirmation email and then a Hy-Vee employee will deliver the food order directly to the customer’s vehicle.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss