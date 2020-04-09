Now you can order HyVee curbside meals-to-go online

Hy-Vee announced that at more than 200 locations customers can now order curbside meals-to-go online. Through Hy-Vee’s Mealtime to Go offerings customers can order hot, prepared foods along with take-and-bake items.

Meals include selections from Asian, Hickory House, sandwiches, breakfast, sushi and take-and-bake items. Some meals come with a side dish, but customers may also choose to add on additional food items to their orders. Options will vary depending on availability at each Hy-Vee store.

The orders can be made online at hy-vee.com/mealtime or through Hy-Vee’s Aisles Online app and can be ready for pick-up within 30 minutes or scheduled for a future pick-up time.

Once the customer arrives at the store, they call a designated phone number provided in a confirmation email and then a Hy-Vee employee will deliver the food order directly to the customer’s vehicle.