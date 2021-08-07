Now’s your chance to ‘bark for a dog park’ in LeClaire

PetSafe® brand has announced LeClaire is among 30 finalists for its Bark for Your Park grant contest for a new dog park.

Celebrating 10 years in 2021, PetSafe® will award prizes totaling $150,000 to 10 communities, a news release says.

Since introducing the program in 2011, PetSafe® has donated more than $1.5 million to support more than 70 off-leash dog parks in the United States. Now through Aug. 31, anyone older than 18 who lives within the U.S. can vote once per day, every day, for their favorite community at barkforyourpark.com.

“As LeClaire’s Parks & Recreation Commission, we believe it is our mission to provide beautiful recreational and green spaces for our citizens, including the furry ones,” said Lauren Friedenberg, chair of the LeClaire Parks & Recreation Commission.

Finalists were chosen from a panel of judges who scored each submission on the level of enthusiasm and support for a dog park project within the community and the impact that a dog park project will have on the community.

Participants entered to win funds for either a new park or to improve an existing dog park. After the contest voting period, five communities with the highest votes will receive $25,000 for the construction of a new park and five will be awarded $5,000 to enhance their local dog parks.

For more information on the contest and to vote for LeClaire, visit barkforyourpark.com.