Number of new cases in Illinois remained steady at 2,352

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,352 new positive cases on Saturday.

For the past week, new cases in Illinois for the most part remained steady, averaging slightly over 2,100 per day. The lowest number of the week was on Tuesday with 1,545 and the highest number was on Friday with 2,758.

There are now 107,796 total cases in the state, the third highest number among all the states.

There were also 75 additional deaths reported on Saturday, bringing the total to 4,790.

25,114 tests were performed in the last 24 hours, for a positivity rate of 9.4% for that time period. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate (May 14 – 20) is 13%.

Also on Saturday, the Rock Island County Health Department reported six new cases.

The new cases are:

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A girl in her teens who is isolating at home

A boy younger than 13 who is isolating at home

The number of hospitalized patients remains at 20.

Whiteside County reported two new cases.

The new cases are:

An individual in their 40s

An individual in their 60s

The county now has a total of 135 positive cases.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.