Kylee Sweenie of Clinton, a nurse at MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, has been awarded a $3,500 scholarship from the Iowa Hospital Education and Research Foundation (IHERF), which is supported by the Iowa Hospital Association (IHA).

She is among 60 students from Iowa who have received assistance this year from the IHERF Health Care Careers Scholarship Program, a news release says.

Sweenie is studying at St. Ambrose University pursuing her Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

“Kylee is a great team member, and we often hear her name mentioned in focused recognitions and during patient rounding,” says MercyOne Nurse Supervisor Ameilia O’Malley. “She is dedicated to her work and lives the Mission of MercyOne by providing quality, compassionate care for our community.”

IHA established the IHERF Health Care Careers Scholarship Program in 2004 to help address the shortage of health care professionals and encourage young Iowans to establish or continue their careers with Iowa hospitals.

The first scholarships were awarded in 2005 and now more than 685 students have benefited from the program, the release says.

In exchange for this financial support, students agree to work one year in an Iowa hospital for each year they receive an award. In this way, the scholarship program helps stabilize and enhance Iowa’s hospital workforce.

IHERF is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Iowa Hospital Association. IHERF is a charitable nonprofit and exempt from federal income tax under section 501(c)(3) of the IRS code