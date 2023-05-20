UnityPoint Clinic OB/GYN – Mulberry in Muscatine has welcomed a new midwife provider, Melissa Irmen, a certified nurse midwife (CNM,) according to a news release.

Irmen completed her undergraduate nursing education at St. Ambrose University followed by a graduate degree as a certified nurse midwife from the University of Illinois at Chicago. In

addition to her midwifery expertise, she is also an advanced practice nurse with certifications in

basic life support and neonatal resuscitation.

Melissa Irmen (UnityPoint)

Irmen brings 12 years of healthcare experience in the Quad Cities community. She is a member of the American College of Nurse Midwives. In her free time, she enjoys sports, fitness, the St. Louis Cardinals and spending time with her husband and three children.

“My favorite part about my work is building relationships with women and their families. I strive

to make a positive impact on their day,” says Irmen. “I’m passionate about helping women in

Muscatine get expert care from a team they can depend on without leaving the Muscatine area.”

UnityPoint Clinic offers a wide range of care for girls and women of all ages, including gynecology, reproductive health, obstetrics and more. Call 563-262-4113 to schedule an appointment. For more information, visit here.