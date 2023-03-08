MercyOne Clinton Specialty Care recently added an advanced registered nurse practitioner (ARNP) to the practice, further expanding the MercyOne circle of care orthopedic providers welcoming patients in Clinton, a news release says.

Jodi Subcliff (contributed photo)

Jodi Subcliff, ARNP, has been with MercyOne since 1997 and most recently served as a clinic registered nurse in orthopedics at MercyOne Clinton Specialty Care. She has worked in orthopedics for most of her career, and recently earned her ARNP master’s degree.

“As a health care provider, I help provide excellent evidence-based care for my patients,” Subcliff said. “I love helping people get better and improve their health and I’m passionate about improving quality of life for patients.”

Subcliff earned an associate degree in nursing from Clinton Community College, a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, and a master’s degree in nursing from Chamberlain University in Addison, Illinois.

“My favorite part about caring for my patients is getting to know them and establishing a trusting relationship,” she said. “I want my patients to know that I am going to listen to them and together we are going to come up with a care plan that will benefit them the most.”

When Subcliff is not caring for patients, she enjoys giving back to her community, spending time with her family, camping and horseback riding.

Subcliff is accepting new patients at MercyOne Clinton Specialty Care at 1410 N. 4th St. in Clinton. For more information, call 563-244-5900 or visit here.