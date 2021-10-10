Nurses at Genesis Medical Center in Silvis are accepting baby hats for newborns

Nurses at Genesis Medical Center in Silvis have seen the impact of COVID-19 firsthand, and it’s impacting their work in more ways than you may expect.

Before the pandemic, volunteers would knit baby hats for the newborns.

Since there can’t be volunteers inside the hospital to do that, nurses are now making the hats themselves.

Halie Clark learned how to crochet at a young age, thanks to her grandmother.

“I started working here, and we needed more hats and stuff like that, so I just looked up a pattern online and learned how to make it from that,” said Clark.

Christine Castaneda asked for help online and recieved lots of support from the community.

“When it got up to, like, over 350 shares, I was so super excited that people are actually really wanting to help these babies, but I actually got people closer to the Des Moines area actually wanting to donate hats to us,” said Castaneda.

Baby hat donations and materials can be dropped off at Genesis Medical Center in Silvis.

They ask that all donations come from nonsmoking homes.