This Wednesday, May 6 is Nurse’s Day.

In celebration and to show gratitude for local nurses who have been on the frontlines keeping communities safe, the DQ Grill & Chill in DeWitt, Iowa is offering them BOGO Blizzards.

Nurses can stop by the DQ Grill & Chill located at 1221 11st in DeWitt on May 6 between the hours of 11am to 10pm to take advantage of the BOGO Blizzard offer.

The restaurant is only open for drive thru and outdoor dining.