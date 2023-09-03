Erin Tremble, director of nursing at Citadel in Sterling, was awarded the Long-Term Care Hero Award by the Health Care Council of Illinois (HCCI).

From left are Matthew Pickering, HCCI; Mike McMahon, Citadel; Erin Tremble, award recipient, Citadel; Cole Teller, Omni Health Care, Citadel; State Rep. Brad Fritts; Sterling Mayor Diana Merdian; Lindsey Hess, HCCI (Citadel)

The Long-Term Care Hero of the Month program demonstrates HCCI’s appreciation of staff who go above and beyond and showcase the positive attributes of the nursing home industry.

“Long-Term Care Heros are selected based on their leadership qualities, their commitment to providing compassionate care, community involvement, innovation and their impact on their facility.” shared Lindsey Hess, communications director of the HCCI. “Erin puts resident care above all else while still taking care of all the duties and responsibilities of the director of nursing.”