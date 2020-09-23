Nursing home residents get to sit down with loved ones again

Over the last several months, nursing homes in Illinois stopped visitations for their elderly residents because of the pandemic.

Allure of Geneseo was one of the facilities that had window visits.

Now, families get to sit down together outside socially distanced.

Allure’s marketing director says, she’s seen how impactful it’s been for both the residents and their loved ones.

She says, when families arrive, they’re required to have a temperature check and Covid screening.

They must also wear a mask and stay six feet apart.

Local 4 spoke to families about spending time with their loved ones again in person.