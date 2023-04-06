A lot of people suspected it could have been a tornado Tuesday morning in Rock Island, and now the NWS has confirmed IT WAS.

After surveying storm damage in the city, NWS meteorologists are saying it was an EF-1 tornado with winds of 95 mph that caused damage over a 1.6 mile path.

The tornado was about 150 yards wide.

Here’s more from the preliminary report from the NWS:

A brief tornado touched down in Rock Island, Illinois. The tornado knocked over and snapped large trees and produced minor damage to several roofs. Widespread damaging straight line winds up to 90 mph also caused significant damage across the city.

Long time 34th Street resident Lora Hanson hid in her closet during Tuesday’s tornado based on advice from Chief Meteorologist Andy McCray. She credits this decision with saving her from serious injury as the storm wreaked havoc in her yard.