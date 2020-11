NWS confirms Joy, IL tornado with 100 mph winds

Meteorologists from the NWS in the Quad Cities have confirmed at least 2 tornadoes on November 10, 2020.

Storm survey teams spent parts of Veterans’ Day looking at damage and have concluded a tornado was on the ground for 18 miles and had winds of 100 mph.

Here’s more info taken directly from the NWS Public Info Statement:

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE QUAD CITIES IA IL 314 PM CST WED NOV 11 2020 ...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 11/10/2020 TORNADO EVENT UPDATE #1... .AS OF EARLY THIS AFTERNOON, TWO TORNADOES HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED BY THE NWS QUAD CITIES FROM THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS THAT MOVED THROUGH THE AREA ON NOVEMBER 10, 2020. ADDITIONAL DAMAGE SURVEYS ARE PLANNED THIS AFTERNOON AND TOMORROW. THEREFORE MORE INFORMATION MAY BE PROVIDED IN THE COMING DAYS. .TORNADO 1...2 SW JOY, ILLINOIS... RATING: EF-1 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 100 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 18.1 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 50 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: 11/10/2020 START TIME: 145 PM CST START LOCATION: 2 SW JOY / MERCER / IL START LAT/LON: 41.1731 / -90.9031 END DATE: 11/10/2020 END TIME: 203 PM CST END LOCATION: 1 S TAYLOR RIDGE / ROCK ISLAND / IL END LAT/LON: 41.3700 / -90.6721 AN INTERMITTENT EF-1 TORNADO PATH WAS SURVEYED FROM SOUTHWEST OF JOY, ILLINOIS, WHERE IT DESTROYED AN OUTBUILDING, TO SOUTH OF TAYLOR RIDGE, ILLINOIS. OCCASIONAL TREE DAMAGE WAS FOUND FROM JOY TO HAMLET TO SOUTH OF TAYLOR RIDGE.