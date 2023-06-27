The Oak Ridge Boys are bringing their Front Porch Singin’ Tour to the Event Center at the Rhythm City Casino on Friday, September 1 at 8 p.m. There will be a presale on Thursday, June 29 at 10 a.m. and tickets go on sale on Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m. here or at The Market at Rhythm City.

The Oak Ridge Boys’ four-part harmonies and upbeat songs have produced dozens of country hits and a pop smash, earned them Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards and won other industry and fan accolades. They bring 40 years of hit singles and 50 years of tradition to every show. The group has scored 12 gold, three platinum, and one double platinum album, plus one double platinum single, and had more than a dozen national Number One singles and 30+ Top Ten hits.

Rhythm City Casino is located at 7077 Elmore Avenue in Davenport. For more information on the casino, click here.