Oak Street Health, a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare and the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name, has announced plans to open centers in Little Rock, Arkansas; Des Moines and Davenport in Iowa; Kansas City, Kansas; and Richmond, Virginia; beginning this summer, a news release says.

The expansion into these four new states will mark the 25th state in which Oak Street Health serves older adults, the release says.

Oak Street will also continue to expand into new communities within states where it has an existing presence with additional centers planned for Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania this year.

According to the release, Oak Street Health delivers personalized, preventive primary care through a model that was created to meet the unique needs of older adults. The integrated model incorporates behavioral health care and social determinants support and is easily accessible through a mix of in-center, in-home and telehealth appointments, as well as a 24/7 patient support line.

The release says the Company has reduced patient hospital admissions by approximately 51% compared to Medicare benchmarks, and driven a 42% reduction in 30-day readmission rates and a 51% reduction in emergency department visits. Oak Street Health is dedicated to making a positive impact in the areas it serves by hiring employees from local neighborhoods and investing resources to support its communities.

Now part of CVS Health, Oak Street Health’s continued expansion and center growth helps further CVS Health’s strategy by delivering an industry-leading healthcare experience for consumers and patients, as well as providers, through a risk-enabled, multi-payer value-based care delivery platform.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare.