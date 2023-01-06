“Your Cape Awaits” is the theme for January’s National Blood Donor Month as ImpactLife joins blood providers across the United States in celebrating volunteer blood donors throughout the month of January, according to a news release.

The first National Blood Donor Month was recognized in 1970, following a proclamation by President Richard Nixon and a Joint Resolution of the U.S. Congress. The month-long recognition pays tribute to volunteer blood donors and encourages new donors to join the cause during a season that can present some of the greatest challenges for our region’s blood supply. Extreme weather, seasonal illness, and the need to recover donations lost during the busy holiday season all contribute to the challenges blood providers face during the month of January, the release says.

To schedule an appointment for blood donation, call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401, visit here or download the ImpactLife mobile app here.

ImpactLife “Good Giving” promotion continues through Jan. 15

Donors who schedule appointments for donation through Jan. 15 will receive a voucher to redeem for an electronic gift card or donors can choose to make an equivalent value donation to Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. (Click here to find a local food bank supported by Feeding America.) More than 1800 ImpactLife blood donors have chosen to give up their e-gift card reward for a charitable donation from ImpactLife to Feeding America and this has resulted in $28,060 raised with still more than a week still to go.

First-time Whole Blood donors: choice of $25 electronic gift card or donation to Feeding America

Returning Whole Blood donors: choice of $20 electronic gift card or donation to Feeding America

Automated donation procedures (platelets, plasma, double red cell): choice of $25 electronic gift card or donation to Feeding America

Additional program details are here.

About ImpactLife

ImpactLife is a not-for-profit community organization providing blood services to 124 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, as well as resource sharing partners across the country. Services extend from southcentral Wisconsin to St. Louis, Missouri and from Danville, Illinois to Chariton, Iowa. ImpactLife operates 22 Donor Centers and holds approximately 5000 mobile blood drives annually to provide blood components needed for patient transfusions at hospitals throughout our region.

