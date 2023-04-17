National Pet ID Week is April 17-23, according to a release from the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan. “This is a week to ensure your pet has the proper identification, and their identification is current, and updated,” the release says.
Here are some tips:
- Your pet should have a collar with an identification tag which includes its name, your name, address, and phone number.
- Your pet should have a current rabies tag on its collar and any other tags required by your local city or county.
- If you are a “snowbird,” traveling, or on vacation and your pet is with you, your pet should have a temporary tag.
- Give your pet added security by having them microchipped. A microchip is permanent identification. A tiny identification chip is inserted under your pets’ skin in between their should blades. QCAWC offers microchipping at its Drive-Up Clinic.
- Microchips need to be registered by the owner or should be registered where they were implanted with the owner’s information.
- Tags and microchips should be updated with any change of phone number or address.
For more information about pet identification, call the center at 309-787-6830.