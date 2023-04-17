National Pet ID Week is April 17-23, according to a release from the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan. “This is a week to ensure your pet has the proper identification, and their identification is current, and updated,” the release says.

Here are some tips:

Your pet should have a collar with an identification tag which includes its name, your name, address, and phone number.

Your pet should have a current rabies tag on its collar and any other tags required by your local city or county.

If you are a “snowbird,” traveling, or on vacation and your pet is with you, your pet should have a temporary tag.

Give your pet added security by having them microchipped. A microchip is permanent identification. A tiny identification chip is inserted under your pets’ skin in between their should blades. QCAWC offers microchipping at its Drive-Up Clinic.

Microchips need to be registered by the owner or should be registered where they were implanted with the owner’s information.

Tags and microchips should be updated with any change of phone number or address.

For more information about pet identification, call the center at 309-787-6830.