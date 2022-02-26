Two occupants of a vehicle are now dead following an early-morning crash Saturday in Bettendorf.

According to the Bettendorf Police Department, officers responded to a scene of a single-motor vehicle collision on I-74 West at the 3.4-mile marker.

The scene was discovered by an Iowa State Trooper on routine patrol in the area, a news release says.

Police determined a 2017 Audi A3 was traveling northbound on I-74 West when it drove off the roadway and entered the ditch along the east side of the road.

Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

Victims were identified as a 37-year-old female, of Bettendorf, and a 28-year-old male, of Davenport.

Names are being withheld at this time pending notification of their families.

This incident remains under investigation by the Bettendorf Police Department.

Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Bettendorf Fire Department and the Iowa Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.