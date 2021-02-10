Occupants escape safely, apartment house destroyed by Wednesday blaze

No one was injured during a Burlington apartment fire that broke out shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Burlington Fire Department responded to a fire in the 200 block of 200 S. Woodlawn St., Burlington, to find smoke and flames showing from a four-unit apartment house.

Firefighters faced challenges extinguishing the fire because of the cold weather, icy conditions, and the terrain, a news release says. Crews located the base of the fire in a first-floor apartment and had the fire extinguished by 11:45 a.m.

Two of the apartments were occupied at the time of the fire. Everyone was able to escape safely. The occupants were alerted to the fire in an unoccupied apartment by working smoke alarms.

The apartment house is owned by CB Properties and is insured. Three of the four occupants are covered with renter’s insurance.

The Red Cross is providing assistance for the tenants. Damages are still being assessed, but the apartment house is most likely a total loss, the news release says.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department and is not considered suspicious.

Burlington crews were assisted by West Burlington crews. Burlington police, streets, and waterworks crews, Superior Ambulance, and Alliant Energy also assisted at the scene. Firefighters cleared the scene at 2:50 p.m. There were no injuries.