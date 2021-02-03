Occupants face multiple drug, gun charges after vehicle strikes Interstate 88 median

Two Rockford residents are facing multiple drug- and gun-related charges after a vehicle lost control and struck a median in Whiteside County.
An Illinois state trooper was dispatched to Interstate 88 westbound at milepost 35 around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Upon arrival, troopers learned the male passenger, 22-year-old Raushe D. Carmichael, was wanted on multiple warrants.
Carmichael was arrested for the following active warrants out of Rockford:
- Two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm
- One count of aggravated battery
- One count of possession of ammunition
A probable cause search was conducted upon further investigation with the assistance of Illinois State Police Zone 2 Blackhawk Area Task Force agents.
Two loaded firearms, several rounds of ammunition, prescription pills and crack cocaine were located inside the vehicle.
The male driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Taylor J. Tersip, was arrested and faces these charges:
- Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
- Two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by felon
- One count of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon
- One count of possession of a weapon with a defaced serial number
Tersip was also issued citations for improper lane usage, operating a vehicle without insurance and illegal transportation of alcohol.
Carmichael and Tersip were both transported and lodged at Whiteside County Jail awaiting a future court date.