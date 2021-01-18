Occupants, pets escape early-morning blaze

A home’s occupants and pets, including an iguana, safely escaped an electrical fire Monday in Clinton.

Crews arrived shortly before 2:45 a.m. to a garage attached to a house on the 1300 block of 14th Avenue South. They found an attic fire had spread throughout most of the house.

By the time fire crews arrived, five occupants, two dogs and two cats escaped safely from the home, and were assisted by the Red Cross. Fire crews also rescued an iguana from the home.

The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes.

After investigation, firefighters determined the fire started from an electrical problem.

Clinton and Camanche fire crews, Clinton Street Department, 1-800 Board Up and the Red Cross assisted at the scene, where Clinton Street Department provided barricades for traffic control.