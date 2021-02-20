Occupants, pets safely escape house blaze Saturday afternoon

The occupants of a home on the 1500 block of 24 1/2 Street, Rock Island, escaped safely along with their pets after a kitchen house fire spread to other parts of the home shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw firefighters enter the home while others remained outside to examine a scorched area on the side of the house.

“It came in as a report of a kitchen fire,” Rock Island Battalion Chief Darren LeBeau said after the fire was extinguished.

When crews arrived, “The kitchen was fully engulfed, and the fire was starting to spread to other rooms within the house,” LeBeau said. “Everybody was able to get out safely, including family pets.”

Assisted by Rock island Arsenal, crews extinguished the fire in about 15-20 minutes, he said.

Firefighters are on the scene in the 1500 block of 24 1/2 Street, Rock Island. Fire has burned part of the side of a home. Crews roll up hoses after fire is contained. Local 4 News, only station at the scene, sees crews examining the area. pic.twitter.com/IZzyldfQpe — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) February 20, 2021