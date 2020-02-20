Occupants safe after passersby alert authorities of house roof on fire in Muscatine

Occupants and their dog escaped a house fire without any injury on Thursday morning in Muscatine.

Around 4:12 a.m., the Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) responded to a 911 call regarding a roof on fire at 2914 Fairhaven St. The fire was discovered by some people driving by the house who attempted to alert the occupants but were unsuccessful.

On arrival, police forced the door open and occupants and their dog made out safely. Fire was extinguished within about 10 minutes.

The Muscatine Fire Department found flames on the roof near chimney on arrival. Due to the scorching of blown in insulation in the attic area, crews remained on scene for several hours to make sure that the fire was completely out.

The initial damage is estimated to be about $30,000 which will be needed to possibly replace the attic and the roof.

A total of 18 fire fighters, including off-duty staff and the members from the Fruitland Fire Department, responded to the fire. The Red Cross was present at the scene to provide assistance.