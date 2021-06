A gaggle of geese gave our own Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, the host of “Loving Living Local” on Local 4 News, a giggle Saturday when they blocked the Iowa side of the new Interstate 74 bridge for about 20 minutes.

Photos by Adrienna Shaw.

Hughes-Shaw was stuck in traffic for a while. In the meantime, her aunt, Adrienne Shaw, took photos of the 30-plus birds and a police officer who helped them on their way.