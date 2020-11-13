Officer hit by car while directing traffic

UPDATE: Iowa State Patrol tells Local 4 News that the driver has not been charged or cited with anything as of Thursday night. They will wait for the investigation to be completed before making the decision to file or not file charges.

EARLIER: A Davenport Police Officer was hit by a car near the intersection of River Drive and Rockingham Road on Thursday night.

He was there responding to an accident and directing traffic when he was hit by the car. He has been transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the car who hit the officer was still at the scene when we arrived. We’ve reached out to Davenport Police to learn if the driver has been charged with anything. We were told the incident is now being handled by Iowa State Patrol. We have reached out to them for clarification, but have not yet heard back. We will update you on OurQuadCities.com as we learn more.

