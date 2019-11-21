Officer hit by driver trying to flee

A Bettendorf police officer was struck by a driver while responding to a theft complaint from Isle of Capri Casino today around 2:30 a.m. The driver was taken into custody after a car chase, according to a news release from Bettendorf Police Department.

The driver has been identified as Jonathan Swearingen, 24, from Aledo, Illinois. There were two other passengers in the vehicle — a 31-year-old female from Milan, Illinois and her 5-year-old daughter.

Officers located the vehicle with a passenger who matched the description provided by a security personnel and initiated a traffic stop. When the driver stopped, the female passenger exited the vehicle, a 2007 white Dodge Caliber, and began to walk away from the traffic stop.

While the initial officer contacted the passenger, the driver fled the traffic stop. Additional officers arrived on the scene in an attempt to stop the car. As the secondary officer exited his vehicle, the driver quickly accelerated and struck the officer with his vehicle.

The driver lost control and crashed near River Drive and Oneida Avenue in Davenport while trying to flee from the officers in high speed. He attempted to flee the scene again but the vehicle was disabled by a pursuing officer.

The driver is charged with Assault on a Peace Officer with a Deadly Weapon (felony), Eluding (felony), Child Endangerment (misdemeanor), Reckless Driving (misdemeanor), Violating One-Way Street (misdemeanor) and an Interstate Warrant.

The female passenger was not charged.