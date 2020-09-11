Officer identified in fatal Bettendorf shooting

The police officer involved in the Sept. 3 shooting death of Timothy Clevenger has been identified as Patrick Mesick, a seven-year veteran of the Bettendorf Police Department, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Mesick, who voluntarily interviewed with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, remains on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

When the investigation is finished, Mesick’s interview, along with investigative facts, will be forwarded to the Scott County Attorney’s Office for review.

Clevenger, 53, of Silvis, was killed after officers responded to a Bettendorf home at 1111 16 1/2 St., where a daycare operated. Clevenger held a sharp-edged weapon to the throat of a 4-year-old, police said, and was “an immediate danger to those around him.”

Clevenger was struck once and was pronounced dead at the scene.