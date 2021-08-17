Officer injured, shoots dog after attack in apartment complex

A Davenport Police officer shot a dog early Tuesday after it attacked and injured him at an apartment complex.

Shortly after 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police responded to an apartment complex in the 6500 block of North Harrison Street after a report of loud music, a news release from Davenport Police says.

The officer entered the common area of the apartment complex and heard loud music coming from the second floor. After he reached the second-floor landing, he saw an apartment door standing completely open and could hear loud music coming from inside.

A large dog from inside the apartment ran out into the hallway and attacked the officer, who left the complex with the dog still on the attack, the release says.

The officer fired his gun and stopped the dog. The officer sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Genesis Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

The dog’s owners transported it for treatment. The incident remains under investigation, the release says.