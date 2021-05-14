Officer involved in fatal bike crash identified

The police officer involved in a fatal crash with a bicyclist earlier this month has been identified in a news release from Moline Police Chief Darren Gault on Friday night.

On May 4, a Moline Police officer was involved in a traffic crash that resulted in the death of bicyclist Charles Hubbard, 13, of Moline.

The officer driving the squad car was Katherine Pennacchio, who has been employed with the department since 2018.

She is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Placing an officer on leave is normal procedure to remove an officer from duty while an examination of the incident is conducted, the release says.

The Illinois State Police is conducting the independent investigation of the crash. They will provide a complete report to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office when it is complete.

The Moline Police Department has been in contact with the boy’s family. “Both the officer and the family are devastated by this tragic incident,” the release says.

The investigation will take some time to complete, the release says. Police say they know this is a “difficult time for everyone involved.”

“It is important that the Illinois State Police have adequate time to conduct a thorough investigation and review all the facts,” the release says.

“Please continue to keep everyone involved in your thoughts and prayers during this trying time,” Gault said in the release.