Officer recognized for saving life of driver stuck on train tracks

Galesburg Police Officer Chris Beaupre was given a Blue Max Award by his supervisor for saving the life of a man whose vehicle was stuck on train tracks.

The Blue Max Award was recently implemented by the Galesburg Police Department to acknowledge officers for a job well done and to encourage excellence within the department.

On Sunday, Officer Beaupre was on a routine patrol when he found a red Ford Fusion stuck on the train tracks west of Academy Street and Ferris Street. He immediately called for trains on the track to stop.

The driver, who was still in the vehicle and showed signs of alcohol impariment, told Officer Beaupre that he had missed a turn and got stuck on the tracks.

As Officer Beaupre was talking to the driver, the railroad gate lights came on as a train approached. Due to the earlier request by Officer Beaupre, the train was able to stop before hitting the vehicle.

The quick actions of Officer Beaupre saved the life of the driver.

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without liability insurance, and illegal transportation of alcohol.