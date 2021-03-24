Officer shooting justified, suspect will face attempted murder charge

A suspect involved in a justified police-involved shooting earlier this year will face a charge of attempted murder of a police officer, according to details provided Wednesday by Amy DeVine, first assistant Scott County attorney.

Clarence Washington, in custody in Scott County Jail, was involved in the shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18, DeVine said in a news release.

Davenport Police responded to the Walgreen’s parking lot at 1720 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, after Officer Robert Welch saw a vehicle pull into the Walgreen’s parking lot that had been involved in an armed robbery incident earlier that day. Welch recognized the vehicle by its license plate.

Officer Nathaniel Missimer responded and confirmed Washington was in the vehicle.

Missimer, wearing his police uniform, got out of his squad car to approach Washington, who tried to drive away.

Missimer got back into the squad car, which Washington struck when he tried to get away.

Missimer used his own vehicle to push Washington’s vehicle against a snowbank so Washington, the only person in the vehicle, couldn’t take off.

Washington’s vehicle became raised up onto the snowbank, allowing Missimer a better view into the front windshield of Washington’s vehicle.

Missimer went around from the back of his marked squad car to provide himself with cover, because he thought Washington had a gun. From an earlier armed-robbery call, police learned Washington had stated he wasn’t going to go back to prison, and that he was going to shoot it out with the police.

Upon coming out from behind his squad car, Missimer could clearly see Washington reach into the pocket of his jeans jacket.

Missimer was wearing a body camera. In the video, Missimer can be heard calling out to Washington to show his hands. Missimer is also heard calling out to other officers that Washington was reaching into his pocket.

Missimer saw Washington pull a gun from his pocket, and Missimer can be heard saying “He’s got a gun,” on the video.

Washington fired out of the windshield in Missimer’s direction.

Missimer saw the gun pointed at him and saw the muzzle flash of the gun, then stepped back behind his vehicle for cover – this also is depicted in the body-cam footage.

Missimer could still hear shots being fired while he was behind his squad car. Shortly after that, Missimer looked around his vehicle and saw Washington still had the gun in his hand.

Missimer fired his own duty weapon 12 times into the vehicle. Washington was struck by Missimer’s gunfire and suffered three gunshot wounds.

After officers got Washington out and gave him medical aid, Washington was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

Officers found the gun inside the vehicle, along with five shell casings, 20 individually wrapped baggies of cocaine and marijuana.

Washington was wanted by the federal government because he failed to appear in another criminal case, so he was charged with various crimes at the federal level after the incident, the release says.

“The evidence in this case shows the use of force by Officer Missimer was justified and reasonable under the circumstances,” DeVine says.

Washington’s actions of “brandishing, pointing, and shooting a firearm toward Officer Missimer put the lives and physical safety of him and other officers at risk. It was reasonable and necessary for Officer Missimer to fire his weapon to prevent injury or death to himself, other officers, or members of the community in the parking lot that day.”