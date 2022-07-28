A 35-year-old Bettendorf mother of two little children faces felony charges after officers say they found her with drugs that were within reach of her kids.

Brittiany Perkins faces two felony charges of possession with intent to deliver and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of child endangerment, court records say.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday on the 2600 block of Magnolia Drive, officers executed search warrants on Perkins’ person, vehicle – a 2004 Chevy Tahoe – and residence, affidavits say.

Officers found three individually packaged bags with crack cocaine (total weight about 1.5 grams,) four individual bags of marijuana (total weight about 14 grams), packaging material, bags with corners removed indicative of narcotic sales, and a digital scale, affidavits says.

After she was read her Miranda Rights, Perkins admitted selling crack to a small number of people. Perkins said “It is not easy to sell crack or marijuana right now,” affidavits say.

Perkins has two children ages 5 and 2, who live with her. “The narcotics were easily accessible to children,” affidavits say.

Perkins, who was released on bond, is set for arraignment Aug. 25 in Scott County Court.