Officers confirm one person has life-threatening injuries after Sunday incident

One person was taken to Genesis Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after police responded to a report of gunfire Sunday in Davenport.
An ambulance left the area near the intersection of Nevada Avenue and Lombard Street shortly after 1:30 p.m. Police confirmed the severity of the person’s injuries.
Officers set up crime-scene tape to block part of the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue. Police told our Local 4 News crew the area will be blocked off for several hours.
Officers talked with neighbors who gathered to watch the scene.
Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide updates when details become available.