Officers confirm one person has life-threatening injuries after Sunday incident

Davenport Police say one person has life-threatening injuries after Sunday incident. Photo by Linda Cook.

One person was taken to Genesis Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after police responded to a report of gunfire Sunday in Davenport.

An ambulance left the area near the intersection of Nevada Avenue and Lombard Street shortly after 1:30 p.m. Police confirmed the severity of the person’s injuries.

Officers set up crime-scene tape to block part of the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue. Police told our Local 4 News crew the area will be blocked off for several hours.

Officers talked with neighbors who gathered to watch the scene.

Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide updates when details become available.

Police are on the scene of Nevada and Lombard, Davenport, after a report of gunfire. pic.twitter.com/umJsOBmOXo — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) September 5, 2021

