Police found at least one casing after a report of gunfire about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 15th and Fillmore streets, Davenport.

Neighbors watched and some spoke with officers, who searched streets and alleys for some time. We do not know whether there is a suspect or whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident.

There were no apparent injuries.

