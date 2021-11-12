Officers find casings late Friday after gunfire incident

Officers found multiple casings in the street about 9 p.m. Friday after a report of gunshots on the 1000 block of Warren Street, Davenport.

A heavy police presence remained in the area for some time while police searched the vicinity for casings. One officer took photos of the casings, which were marked with evidence tags in the street.

Our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, does not know whether police have any suspects or whether anyone was injured. We will provide details on Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com when details are available.

Heavy police presence in the vicinity of the 1000 block of W. 10th St., Davenport, after a report of multiple shots fired about 10 PM Friday. Our Local 4 News crew sees officers search the area. pic.twitter.com/ax6UKQUdwT — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) November 13, 2021